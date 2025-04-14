Northern Defences featured in new education resource for local history teaching

An education conference held recently by the Ministry for Education introduced a new professional development opportunity for teachers, featuring the launch of a local history resource focused on the Northern Defences.

As part of the conference, teachers attended an on-site visit where Carl Viagas, Project Director for the Government, and Stuart Holmes from St Joseph’s School presented a new educational package titled ‘An introduction into the Northern Defences’.

The resource has been developed by Mr Viagas and Mr Holmes, with contributions from Claire Montado, CEO of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, and Damian Muscat whose illustrations added humour to the documents, provide a variety of materials suitable for supporting the teaching of a wide range of subjects across all key stages, with practical information, activities for use on site and ideas to support follow up learning.

“I always recall that our local history material seemed to fair very poorly compared to other sources when it came to my GCSE studies,” said Mr Viagas.

“This was through no fault of our educators who have always been passionate and great teachers and am still very fond of them.”

“They were just not provided with adequate material. I recall photocopies of photocopies which were hardly legible, or self-drawn illustrations depicting our local history.”

“Most sources where not that inspiring. I felt that as an architect and fond of our history, this was an opportunity, in fact a duty, to make a change and produce something which can help our teachers and students.”

Mr Holmes, who has been a lifelong friend of Mr Viagas, or as he put it “I have had to put up with this guy for decades” highlighted how the main objective of the Northern Defences education resource package is to enable children to understand historical concepts such as continuity and change, cause and consequences, and use them to make connections.

The package is divided into material that can be used pre-visit, on site and post visit. Knowledge on The Northern Defences can then be supported by lessons in class leading up to a visit and activities on site.

The duo guided teachers through the series of historic steps and tunnels to deliver an unexpected presentation in one of the chambers.

“This provided an introduction into multiple subjects addressed in the teacher package. Not only was history covered with many interesting facts on the defences, but every other subject from art, design technology to mathematics and geography,” said Mr Viagas.

“All presented as worksheets to encourage outdoor learning and using the defences as a source of inspiration.”

“In addition the education package would be supported with a bag of “goodies” including, note books, torch, cap and pencils” sponsored by the operators.”

Senior teachers attending the conference praised Mr Viagas for his engaging and humorous presentation style, noting his ability to inspire and involve his audience.

“His knowledge and humour kept us absorbed and in stitches as he has mastered that fine line of what is and isn’t politically correct,” said one.

The Northern Defences package is expected to be the first in a series of local history resources, with future projects including educational materials for The Mount and other heritage sites.