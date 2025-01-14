Northern Defences: What’s in store for 2025?

The transformation of Gibraltar's Northern Defences, led by Project Director Carl Viagas, is revitalising the historic site with educational initiatives, private investment, and plans for enhanced facilities, making it accessible and engaging for both locals and visitors.

For nearly a decade the area has been transformed from the “jungle” into a jewel, with sections cleared and cleaned up, extensive views, benches and picnic tables dotted around for people to enjoy.

As new sections of the Northern Defences are being exposed, Mr Viagas told the Chronicle about what is in store in 2025 for this historic area.

With LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) surveys having been completed and 3D scans now available, clearing out works have focused on areas which previously concealed the castle walls.

“These now are majestically visible from the north. As opposed to just the Tower of Homage, which has always been referred to as the Moorish Castle, the removal of vegetation along this front allows us to perceive the castle in its true context, “as a formidable series of walls and bastions, from the Upper Rock all the way down to Landport Gate,” Mr Viagas said.

The next section to be cleared, and which will act as a firebreak, are the retrenchment steps.

This defensive line has been obscured for decades and is already starting to become visible.

This forward defensive position consists of a series of defendable steps from the Orilon gap to the Upper Rock outcrop, named in some maps as “el Salto de el Lobo”, an area targeted by enemy forces in the early 1700s, said Mr Viagas.

“Immediately to the north of this wall is an inclined ditch, which would not only be a runoff gully for rainwater, but would have been a terrible area to assault especially with a gun position at the very top,” he said.

“It is a truly impressive series of fortifications which we are currently uncovering.”

Mr Viagas reflected on 2024 and said that the year saw a series of events at the defences which always make him smile.

“Numerous school visits and outdoor educational programmes are now a reality,” said Mr Viagas.

“Particularly captivating has been engaging with older students such as those of the Gibraltar College.”

“The site provided the opportunity for these students to participate in their Sports Studies level 2 component; Increasing Awareness of Outdoor and Adventurous Activities.”

“This initiative was both educational and inspiring, allowing students to explore various local opportunities for outdoor and adventurous activities.”

“Such use of this site has allowed for a wall-less classroom environment that many of us yearn for.”

“Hopefully such an approach is just the beginning for us to be able to diversify educational programmes with new courses in the near future.”

The site also welcomed the Royal Engineers, and will continue to do so this year.

Their presence since the 18th Century is something which bonds this military unit to Gibraltar.

“Their tenacity reminds us all of the value of this team of dedicated individuals, which has not ebbed since their creation,” said Mr Viagas.

Mr Viagas has been working on this project for the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and now also the Minister for Heritage and Environment, Dr John Cortes.

He believes that the most significant event, in 2024 or indeed he said since this project started, is that the Government has been able to attract “significant private investment into the area without losing possession of such a significant site.”

“This level of investment will now see the defences being made available not just to visitors but also to the local community.”

He added that designs are being developed which will enhance the area to continue to attract the same activities it already does but also supplemented with essential and expensive requirements such as infrastructure.

This will include catering and toilet facilities, activity areas, and state of the art interpretation facilities which is set to make full use of available technology.

“To be able to tell the story of the Gibraltarian through the ages whilst making it fun is something which really drives me,” said Mr Viagas.