Northern Ireland U17 beats Gibraltar U17 to remain unbeaten in tournament

Gibraltar was in for a tough lesson from the start as Northern Ireland set off to take a substantial lead with just minutes played. Northern Ireland led 12-4 early on, with height and experience playing a significant role in their dominance. Like the other teams in the group, Gibraltar struggled to find their footing against what was essentially a championship team ready to reclaim its place in the top tier.

A battling Gibraltar received applause and encouragement from the small crowd that had arrived to watch, with every intercept, turnover, and point cheered as if it were a final. The match highlighted what Gibraltar would face in 2025 when the elite of youth netball arrived on the Rock for the World Netball Youth Championships. With teams like England, Scotland, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji playing next year, Gibraltar’s experience in this competition would provide some targets for preparations, even though the teams playing would be the under 21s.

The first quarter finished with Northern Ireland leading 23-4. Gibraltar managed to add an early point in the second quarter; however, the pace and quality of the Northern Ireland team were apparent. Initially, Gibraltar stayed close to Northern Ireland point by point, but this proved to be too much of a task. Northern Ireland had arrived in Gibraltar with much more experience and match practice as a team, with their players participating in the top youth leagues across the UK.

For Gibraltar U17s, the Europe Netball event was the highlight of their season away from domestic leagues and chances to play visiting schools and teams. Halfway through the second quarter, Northern Ireland led 31-6. A silent crowd cheered Gibraltar’s points as they increased their scoring margin for the second quarter, with three minutes left, Gibraltar had nine points to their name, taking it to ten. Northern Ireland slowed down at 36 points with two minutes left, with Gibraltar putting on a good show and making Northern Ireland start to chase. A fantastic shot in the final seconds gave Gibraltar their twelfth point, prompting a roar across the stadium as fans started to sing and chant their support for Gibraltar.

The halftime score finished with Northern Ireland leading 38-12. Gibraltar U17s, instead of buckling under pressure, started to find their flow, with sporadic moments of quick passing and playing into open spaces paying dividends. Gibraltar’s shooters also showed they could keep their composure under pressure and take the few chances they were given.

While Northern Ireland was vastly superior and took the third quarter with a score of 55-18, Gibraltar U17s gave them something to think about with a determined, gritty display that saw them increase their points tally, momentarily outscoring Northern Ireland at one point. Janice Moreno and Claire Wilding’s team showcased impressive grit and resilience in the third quarter, with Gibraltar’s young netball crowd becoming their extra player as they chanted their support. With Gibraltar picking up 15 points halfway through the third quarter, there were some positives from the match.

However, Gibraltar’s late points in the third quarter were not enough to stop Northern Ireland from securing a plus 50-point lead. Gibraltar was playing for pride now, needing to keep the points tally down as much as possible. The possibility of grabbing a match point by scoring at least half of their opponents’ tally was fading.

Northern Ireland walked away with a 71-25 win. Gibraltar’s U17s played well enough to earn the respect of the crowd, knowing that with enough preparation, they could challenge top teams given the opportunity.

The match, watched closely by GSLA CEO, Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon, and even the Director of GJBS Charles Savignon, highlighted Gibraltar’s capability of hosting top teams and events. The Europe Netball event went without any problems, but Gibraltar Netball’s next step forward required the sport to take a further step in its offerings. A new home for Netball was among one of the key factors many believed would enhance its development into the future, especially once it sees the potential legacy the World Youth Championships will leave for future players, showing the potential the game can bring beyond domestic leagues.

The other watchful eyes, those of World netball and Europe Netball still needed to state their assessment, but with few problems having been encountered during this latest tournament, Gibraltar once again proved it could host major events.