Norway edges Gibraltar in final qualifier match

Gibraltar faced a final day of dissapointment at the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B. Norway secured a narrow victory over Gibraltar by six runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method. The match, held on July 13, 2024, saw Norway triumph with a robust performance, spearheaded by the versatile Wahidullah Sahak, who earned the Player of the Match award for his all-round excellence. Not even the rain aiding Gibraltar.

Norway’s Innings: A Powerful Display

Batting first, Norway posted an imposing total of 175/5 in 19.3 overs. The Norwegian innings began on a shaky note as captain Raza Iqbal was dismissed for a golden duck, caught by Chris Pyle off Avinash Pai’s bowling. However, Wahidullah Sahak’s explosive 71 off 32 balls turned the tide. His innings featured six fours and four sixes, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 221.9.

Khizer Ahmed provided a steady start with 23 off 20 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

Mandeep Singh complemented Sahak’s fireworks with a well-paced 31 off 23 balls, ensuring a strong finish for Norway.

Despite early breakthroughs by Gibraltar’s bowlers, including Kieron Ferrary, who took 3 for 26 in his 4 overs, Norway’s middle order capitalized on loose deliveries to post a formidable total.

Gibraltar’s Response: A Valient Effort

Chasing a revised target of 133 in 13 overs due to a rain interruption, Gibraltar’s innings began disastrously with the early loss of captain Avinash Pai, dismissed for a duck on the first ball. However, Kayron Stagno played a spectacular knock of 65 off 26 balls, featuring two fours and eight towering sixes, propelling Gibraltar back into contention.

James Fitzgerald added 25 off 15 balls, striking at 166.7, to support Stagno.

Despite their efforts, Gibraltar fell short, managing 126/6 in their 13 overs.

Norwegian bowler Anil Parmar was instrumental in stemming Gibraltar’s chase, claiming 4 wickets for 17 runs in his 3 overs. His disciplined bowling, coupled with timely breakthroughs by Wahidullah Sahak and Sher Sahak, restricted Gibraltar’s run flow during crucial moments of the game.

Key Moments and Performances

Wahidullah Sahak’s all-round performance was pivotal; his quick-fire 71 set the tone for Norway’s innings, and his wicket of Avinash Pai added pressure on Gibraltar from the outset.

Kieron Ferrary’s 3 wickets for 26 runs provided Gibraltar with hope, but Norway’s depth in batting proved decisive.

Kayron Stagno’s blitzkrieg innings kept Gibraltar in the hunt, but lack of support from the middle order led to their downfall.

Cricket also saw some results in the Midweek League with Pirates back to winning ways with a 10 wicket win against Gamers CC.