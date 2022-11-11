Not the best of days for Gibraltar U17 netball but not the end after day of heavy defeats
The opening day of the Europe Netball U17 Challenge competition will be one that Gibraltar netball will be looking at putting behind them. A second defeat on the same day, this time by a confident destroying 11-90 by the UAE added to Gibraltar’s misery after losing against the Republic of Ireland earlier in the day....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here