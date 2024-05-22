Notre Dame pupils remove 40kg from Eastern Beach during clean up

The Nautilus Project have nothing but praise for Notre Dame pupils who spent their morning collecting plastic at Eastern Beach together with their teachers as part of the 118th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean.

“They participated in this tedious task with a spring in their step and a smile on their faces. This inspiring act fills us with so much hope, witnessing the next generation of Gibraltarians taking responsibility and pride in their hometown,” said a statement from TNP.

“Eastern Beach is now 40kg of refuse cleaner.”

“The wheels continue turning at Nautilus HQ in the run up to Nautilus Blue Week.”