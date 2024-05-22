Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Notre Dame pupils remove 40kg from Eastern Beach during clean up

By Chronicle Staff
22nd May 2024

The Nautilus Project have nothing but praise for Notre Dame pupils who spent their morning collecting plastic at Eastern Beach together with their teachers as part of the 118th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean.

“They participated in this tedious task with a spring in their step and a smile on their faces. This inspiring act fills us with so much hope, witnessing the next generation of Gibraltarians taking responsibility and pride in their hometown,” said a statement from TNP.

“Eastern Beach is now 40kg of refuse cleaner.”

“The wheels continue turning at Nautilus HQ in the run up to Nautilus Blue Week.”

Most Read

Local News

New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Dual demonstrations spotlight polarised views on Gaza conflict, amid fears of community division

Mon 20th May, 2024

Brexit

Sanchez says treaty negotiators ‘very close to historic milestone’ agreement

Wed 22nd May, 2024

Local News

Governor Sir David Steel set to bid Gibraltar farewell with ceremonial departure

Mon 20th May, 2024

Brexit

Cameron warns of ‘no deal’ impact on border, tells Brexiteer MPs Gib's UK sovereignty ‘won’t change’

Mon 20th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
The Nautilus Project Blue Week aims to involve locals

22nd May 2024

Local News
Travel concerns as BCA set for industrial action this Friday

22nd May 2024

Local News
Arias Vasquez quizzed on hampers for officials

22nd May 2024

Local News
Heartfelt farewells at The Convent as Sir David Steel prepares to leave Gibraltar

22nd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024