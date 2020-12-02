Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Novel inspired by Shakespeare’s son wins book prize

By Press Association
2nd December 2020

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

A novel inspired by Shakespeare’s son has won a prize voted for by booksellers.

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell has been named Waterstones Book of The Year.

The book is a fictional account of the life of Shakespeare’s only son, Hamnet, who died from the plague aged 11 in 1596.

Author O’Farrell also set out to correct the “barefaced misogyny” in portrayals of Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway.

She said: “I’m over the moon that Hamnet has been chosen as Waterstones’ Book of the Year.

“It’s a huge honour to be added to this list, especially as I know that the award is nominated by those most discerning of readers, booksellers.

“Without their expert guidance and knowledge, my reading shelves would be much the poorer.”

Bea Carvalho, Waterstones’ fiction buyer, said that “for our booksellers, Hamnet is the clear standout title – a work of immense style and emotional heft which will surely go on to be a future classic”.

The novel previously scooped the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

The novelist previously told the PA news agency that Shakespeare’s wife had been maligned by history.

“I was outraged on behalf of the woman we know as Anne Hathaway, because I feel that she has been treated with such sort of hostility, just barefaced misogyny,” she said.

Waterstones booksellers voted for the title they have most enjoyed recommending to customers over the course of the year.

Most Read

Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Exercise Barbarian Drive

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain warns ‘no turning back’ on border implications of ‘no deal’ Brexit

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus: WHO updates guidance on mask wearing

2nd December 2020

UK/Spain News
Windsor Castle is ready for Christmas with a 20ft tree

2nd December 2020

UK/Spain News
UK public must be warned that ‘swallowing hand sanitiser can kill’

2nd December 2020

UK/Spain News
UK Covid-19 vaccine priority list set out

2nd December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020