Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Numbers selected for Mrs Gibraltar Classic

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd January 2020

Eight contestants have joined the line-up for the first Mrs Gibraltar Classic organised by Ideal Productions.

The pageant is open to ladies over 50 years old, and single, married, mothers grandmothers and divorces ladies could apply. Mrs Gibraltar 2015 Serika Garcia attended as a guest speaker at the launch of the pageant.

No.1 Audrey Soiza – 64 years
No.2 Angela Mendez – 70 years
No.3 Maggie Lima – 55 years
No.4 Zoraya Fernandez – 56 years
No.5 Palmina Ferrary – 59 years
No.6 Magnolia Teuma – 67 years
No.7 Geraldine Hosken – 51 years
No.8 Jacqueline Ribeiro – 54 years

