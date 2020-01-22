Numbers selected for Mrs Gibraltar Classic

Eight contestants have joined the line-up for the first Mrs Gibraltar Classic organised by Ideal Productions.

The pageant is open to ladies over 50 years old, and single, married, mothers grandmothers and divorces ladies could apply. Mrs Gibraltar 2015 Serika Garcia attended as a guest speaker at the launch of the pageant.

No.1 Audrey Soiza – 64 years

No.2 Angela Mendez – 70 years

No.3 Maggie Lima – 55 years

No.4 Zoraya Fernandez – 56 years

No.5 Palmina Ferrary – 59 years

No.6 Magnolia Teuma – 67 years

No.7 Geraldine Hosken – 51 years

No.8 Jacqueline Ribeiro – 54 years