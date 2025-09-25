NWYC2025 keep same format for stage two after discussions with teams

Following Wednesday's announcement of a change in the schedule for the next phase of matches NWYC organisers have clarified that a further change of format has been made following discussions with teams.

In a media release organisers stated "World Netball confirms that further to ongoing discussions with competing teams at the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 relating to the updated schedule released yesterday, the format for stage two of the tournament for teams competing for 9th to 16th place, will revert to the original format.

This means that teams who finished 3rd and 4th in their pool will play for 9th to 16th place by competing in a Quarter Final, Semi Final and a final Play-Off match. Teams competing for 17th and 18th will play a final Play-off match to determine their placing.

For teams in the 1st to 8th group, their format and schedule remains unchanged, with the top two from each pool competing in Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Play-off games, culminating in medal matches for the top four teams. Draws will not be permitted in any of these games.

We thank all teams, officials, and supporters for their understanding and we look forward to a successful conclusion of the tournament.

