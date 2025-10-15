Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Oct, 2025

OBE Gibraltar Association holds annual general meeting

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2025

The OBE Gibraltar Association held its annual general meeting on Tuesday at the Isolas conference room.

The meeting was well attended, and the following committee was elected: Chairman: Richard Labrador, Secretary: Dilip Dayaram Tirathdas, Treasurer: Marcus Killick, Committee members: Jean Penney, Mary Sene, Emily Adamberry Olivero, Albert Langston, Joseph Chiara, Anthony Lima, and Nobert Sene and Auditors are James Ferro and Albert Langston.

The guest speaker was the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, who delivered an address on the ongoing EU–UK treaty negotiations concerning Gibraltar. Her remarks were well received by those present.

Refreshments were served following the meeting, courtesy of Isolas. The chairman expressed his thanks to Albert Isola and Marcus Killick for their hospitality.

