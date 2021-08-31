Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Ochello names his squad for Switzerland

By Stephen Ignacio
31st August 2021

The Gibraltar Under 21 coach David Ochello has today named his 23-man squad for the double header against Switzerland this month.
Although selectors have had to work around the senior squad selection where a number of players still eligible to play for the under 21s have been selected, Ochello’s squad has a number of key players who could just as easily have also made the senior squads.
Dylan Borge, Jaylan Hankin, Craig Galliano, Christian Lopez, James Parkinson, Ayoub El Hmidi and Dylan Peacock are among notable selections all presently playing regular senior football.
Jaylan Hankin has recently been first choice keeper for Cordoba, whilst Christian Lopez has been a regular for Europa.
Dylan Borge and Craig Galliano also impressed last season with their respective clubs with both Parkinson and El Hmidi making some headlines themselves.
Gibraltar’s under 21 will first play this Friday against Switzerland (away). They will then host their opponents at the Victoria Stadium on Tuesday.

Most Read

Local News

Local teacher develops uniform and costume recycling initiative

Mon 30th Aug, 2021

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt in vaccination push after man in 50s dies from Covid-19

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Local News

Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Busto joins Rotherham reports Football Gibraltar

31st August 2021

Sports
Eurafrica trail returns to the Rock

31st August 2021

Sports
Girls football hits right note

31st August 2021

Sports
It’s get up and go for rugby

31st August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021