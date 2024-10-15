Ochello steps down as U21 coach and rejoins Man 62

David Ochello stepped down from his position as Gibraltar’s Under 21 Head Coach with immediate effect last week. The announcement, that came through the Gibraltar FA website saw Ochello tanked for his service.

“The Gibraltar FA would like to thank David for his commitment, dedication, and hard work that he has shown throughout his time with the Men’s Under 21 National Team, highlighted by the amazing 3-1 away win in Moldova in November 2023. The Association would like to wish David every success in the future and make an announcement on a new U21 Head Coach in due course.”

With the Under 21s not playing this month the position for head coach of the Under 21s was still up in the air with many forecasting the U19 head coach Scott Wiseman as a potential candidate. However, with Wiseman also the head coach of the women’s team who play later this month no announcement is expected to be made as of yet.

In the meantime David Ochello’s future in football was soon to be revealed with Manchester 62, a club he had managed at senior level naming him as the new a youth academy director.

In a statement last week a Manchester 62 wrote, “Manchester 62 FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Ochello as our new Head of Youth Football. David brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the club, making him an ideal fit for this crucial role.

“David has an impressive track record in football, having served as a Youth National coach for over a decade recently the Head Coach of the Gibraltar National U21 team for several years, where he honed his skills in developing young talent. He also has a rich history with Manchester 62 FC, where he was not only a youth player but also captained the club, demonstrating his leadership and commitment both on and off the field.

“In addition to his previous roles, David has also been a Senior Coach at Manchester 62 FC, further solidifying his understanding of our values and philosophy. We are confident that his extensive knowledge of both youth and senior football, combined with his passion for developing players, will help elevate our youth program to new heights.

“Please join us in welcoming David Ochello back to Manchester 62 FC in his new role, as we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on the next generation of footballers.

“In regards to David Ochello’s new appointment, CLUB Secretary Mr. Sean Cruz expressed his satisfaction by stating:

“We are pleased to have David return to his original CLUB. His expertise and familiarity with Gibraltar Football are sure to elevate this club to new heights, especially with his focus on developing youth players. On behalf of Manchester 62, I extend a warm welcome back to David.”