Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Ochello steps down as U21 coach and rejoins Man 62

By Stephen Ignacio
15th October 2024

David Ochello stepped down from his position as Gibraltar’s Under 21 Head Coach with immediate effect last week. The announcement, that came through the Gibraltar FA website saw Ochello tanked for his service.
“The Gibraltar FA would like to thank David for his commitment, dedication, and hard work that he has shown throughout his time with the Men’s Under 21 National Team, highlighted by the amazing 3-1 away win in Moldova in November 2023. The Association would like to wish David every success in the future and make an announcement on a new U21 Head Coach in due course.”
With the Under 21s not playing this month the position for head coach of the Under 21s was still up in the air with many forecasting the U19 head coach Scott Wiseman as a potential candidate. However, with Wiseman also the head coach of the women’s team who play later this month no announcement is expected to be made as of yet.
In the meantime David Ochello’s future in football was soon to be revealed with Manchester 62, a club he had managed at senior level naming him as the new a youth academy director.
In a statement last week a Manchester 62 wrote, “Manchester 62 FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Ochello as our new Head of Youth Football. David brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the club, making him an ideal fit for this crucial role.
“David has an impressive track record in football, having served as a Youth National coach for over a decade recently the Head Coach of the Gibraltar National U21 team for several years, where he honed his skills in developing young talent. He also has a rich history with Manchester 62 FC, where he was not only a youth player but also captained the club, demonstrating his leadership and commitment both on and off the field.
“In addition to his previous roles, David has also been a Senior Coach at Manchester 62 FC, further solidifying his understanding of our values and philosophy. We are confident that his extensive knowledge of both youth and senior football, combined with his passion for developing players, will help elevate our youth program to new heights.
“Please join us in welcoming David Ochello back to Manchester 62 FC in his new role, as we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on the next generation of footballers.
“In regards to David Ochello’s new appointment, CLUB Secretary Mr. Sean Cruz expressed his satisfaction by stating:
“We are pleased to have David return to his original CLUB. His expertise and familiarity with Gibraltar Football are sure to elevate this club to new heights, especially with his focus on developing youth players. On behalf of Manchester 62, I extend a warm welcome back to David.”

Most Read

Brexit

As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Paola Hewitt donates 52 handcrafted blankets to elderly residents in memory of late mother

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Tit-for-tat immigration controls cause rush hour border chaos

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Friday border chaos puts focus on treaty talks as CM warns against Spanish ‘pressure tactics’

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Poland Dominated Gibraltar with 4-0 Victory

15th October 2024

Sports
Campion’s head coach and 2025 NWYC coach announced

15th October 2024

Sports
Feelers towards future Olympic opportunities

15th October 2024

Sports
Bucs take first win

15th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024