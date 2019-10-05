Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 5th Oct, 2019

October issue of Red & White supplement out now

By Stephen Ignacio
5th October 2019

The latest issue of the Red & White supplement is now available free inside today Saturday’s print and e-edition of the Gibraltar Chronicle.
The supplement features include a look back at last weekend’s rugby festival which saw the launch of the Europa Sport Complex rugby facilities and saw Gibraltar beat Bermuda.
It also looks back at two major darts events, the JDC international Tournaments and the Gibraltar Darts Trophy.
The front cover features an exclusive joint collaborative illustration created by Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja and Stephen Ignacio paying tribute to rugby in Gibraltar.
