OECD says Gib meets ‘almost all’ requirements for effective resolution of tax treaty disputes
Gibraltar meets “almost all” the requirements of an international mechanism to strengthen dispute resolution procedures related to the interpretation and application of tax treaties. That was the conclusion of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development following a review of Gibraltar’s legal and administrative mechanisms for resolving tax disputes. In a report published this week,...
