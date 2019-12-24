Offer a helping hand and share some of your time
A Christmas message by Acting Dean of the Holy Trinity Reverend Canon Professor Robin Gill. My goodness it’s Christmas again! When you were only three or four it was ages, ages and ages before you got another Christmas. The older you get, the faster they come. The benefit, though, is that the older you get...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here