OFFICIAL MATCH SCHEDULE FOR THE NETBALL WORLD YOUTH CUP 2025 RELEASED



The highly anticipated Netball World Youth Cup 2025 (NWYC2025) match schedule has today been officially unveiled, setting the stage for an unforgettable tournament taking place in Gibraltar this September.

‘With 20 nations from around the world competing in World Netball’s (WN) pinnacle Under-21 netball event, the NWYC2025 promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, passion, and determination.

‘The Opening Ceremony will take place on 19th September, marking the start of the first NWYC for 8 years, before the matches get underway on 20th September, starting with the hosts Gibraltar facing the Cook Islands at the Europa Sports Complex (Arena 1).

‘The hosts will then go on to face, Malaysia in their 2nd match, Zambia in their 3rd, and the defending Champions, New Zealand in their 4th match.

‘Throughout the tournament, matches will take place across two venues: Europa Sports Complex (Arena 1) and Tercentenary Sports Hall (Arena 2).

‘During the Round Robin Pool Play Stages, from September 20 - 24, a total of eight matches per day will be played across the two venues, ensuring fans experience back-to-back thrilling international netball action.

‘On day six, teams will then be re-ranked into three sections, either competing for positions 1-8, 9-16 or 17-20, depending on their results in the first four matches in round robin play.

The final four days of the competition will see a further 20 matches completed, before the Final Classification and Medal Matches begin on day eight of the competition finishing with the Grand Final on 28th September at the Europa Sports Complex.

‘This will be followed by the Closing Ceremony, where the NWYC2025 Champions will be crowned.

‘With the best young netballers in the world set to compete, the NWYC2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable event.

‘Fans are encouraged to follow @NetballWorldCup on Facebook and Instagram, and sign up for the NWYC2025 newsletter to receive exclusive updates on ticketing, which will be on general sale soon.’

All match times are scheduled in Gibraltar time (GMT+1).

