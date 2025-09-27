Official wrap up of Day 7 at NWYC2025

This is a full review of Friday’s matches which decided the final placement matches for this weekend.

Day 7 delivered intensity, drama, and history-making moments as the pool stage gave way to decisive battles for progression. Fans in Gibraltar were treated to fast-paced contests, passionate crowds, and standout performances across both venues.

Gibraltar vs Tonga

The home side fought bravely in front of a loud and supportive crowd, but Tonga’s consistency proved too strong. Gibraltar’s tactical switches and impressive long-range shooting helped them stay competitive in the middle quarters, but Tonga’s defensive pressure and sharp finishing pushed them ahead. In the final quarter, Tonga stretched their lead with composure and confidence, sealing a 71–36 win.

Singapore vs Trinidad & Tobago

One of the most dramatic matches of the tournament so far. Singapore held a narrow lead at halftime with slick attacking plays and composed finishing, while Trinidad & Tobago’s shooters kept them firmly in the contest. By full time, it was all square at 52–52, sending the game into extra time. The tension was electric as both sides traded goals under pressure, but Trinidad & Tobago held their nerve to edge the victory 67–58 in a thriller.

Jamaica vs Cook Islands

A tight battle from the first whistle with scores locked at the end of both the first and second quarters. The Cook Islands showed grit and defensive discipline, while Jamaica’s quick ball movement kept them in contention. In the third quarter, Jamaica’s defensive intensity and speed in transition gave them a narrow edge, before a dominant final quarter saw them break away to a 57–47 win.

Scotland vs Malawi

Scotland produced one of their finest performances of the tournament, edging Malawi 46–42 in a high-pressure clash. Both teams delivered standout defensive plays and clinical shooting, keeping the score tight throughout. Malawi impressed with athletic splits and quick flick passes, but Scotland’s composure in the closing minutes proved decisive. A historic and hard-earned victory for the Thistles.

Wales vs Malaysia

Wales dominated from the opening minutes with pace and accuracy, quickly establishing a lead that Malaysia struggled to close. Malaysia’s attacking play impressed in bursts, particularly with clever bounce passes and strong circle movement, but Wales’ consistency and sharp finishing saw them pull away for a confident 67–39 win.

England vs New Zealand

A semi-final worthy contest in the group stage. Both teams pushed each other to the limit in a fast, physical battle. New Zealand controlled much of the first half with their clinical shooting and defensive turnovers, but England fought back with resilience and strong long-range shooting from their GS. A late surge from England reduced the gap, but New Zealand’s composure carried them through to a nail-biting 51–49 win.

Samoa vs Fiji

Samoa and Fiji went goal-for-goal through much of the match, with momentum swinging between the two. Samoa’s attacking trio found their rhythm early, while Fiji impressed with their creativity in attack and strong defensive reads. The final quarter proved decisive, as Samoa tightened their defence and converted consistently to secure a 71–53 victory.

Australia vs South Africa

Australia powered into the semi-finals with a commanding 67–36 victory over South Africa. The Diamonds’ defensive intensity and fast ball movement gave them the upper hand from the outset, stretching the margin steadily across all four quarters. South Africa fought hard and had moments of brilliance in both shooting and defensive pressure, but Australia’s depth and precision ensured their unbeaten run continued.

Day 7 showcased everything the NWYC is about heart, skill, and unforgettable competition. With semi-finals now locked in, the stage is set for a thrilling final weekend.

Source nwyc2025