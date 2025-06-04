OFT launches new online complaint form for consumer complaints

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the launch of a new online complaint form for members of the public wishing to submit formal complaints against businesses operating in or from Gibraltar.

The new digital form is designed to simplify the process for consumers while standardising how the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) receives information.

It aims to improve the initial complaint stage by ensuring that all consumers are treated equally and that required information is provided clearly from the outset.

Consumers are expected to first attempt to resolve issues directly with the business by submitting a formal written complaint and allowing time for a response.

If unsatisfied with the outcome or if no response is received within a reasonable period, consumers may then escalate the matter to the OFT using the online form.

The launch forms part of the OFT’s efforts to improve efficiency and transparency in its consumer protection functions.

The streamlined system is expected to help the OFT identify patterns of consumer harm, allocate resources more effectively, respond more promptly, and gather necessary consents and evidence at the outset.

“The online form should make it easier for consumers to lodge complaints and for our Consumer Protection team to process them,” said John Paul Fa, chief executive officer to Business and the OFT.

“Our team are dealing with complaints of increased complexity which require more in-depth investigation.”

“Moving to a digital form will provide for a more efficient use of resources and allow us to delve further into the detail of these complaints.”

“The digital form also continues to promote the direct resolution of complaints between parties.”

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, added: “Consumer protection is an important function of the OFT and I am therefore pleased to see the OFT making improvements in this area which aligns with our strategic goal on improving communication.”

The form includes information on the OFT’s remit and the requirement for consent to handle personal and complaint-related data.

It is available on the Office of Fair Trading’s website at https://oft.gov.gi/complaints.

For consumers who wish to report a concern or seek advice without submitting a formal complaint, the OFT remains contactable by email at consumer.protection@gibraltar.gov.gi, by telephone on (+350) 20071700 or via WhatsApp on (+350) 56002998.

Guidance on consumer topics is also available on the OFT’s website.