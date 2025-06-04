Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

OFT launches new online complaint form for consumer complaints

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the launch of a new online complaint form for members of the public wishing to submit formal complaints against businesses operating in or from Gibraltar.

The new digital form is designed to simplify the process for consumers while standardising how the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) receives information.

It aims to improve the initial complaint stage by ensuring that all consumers are treated equally and that required information is provided clearly from the outset.

Consumers are expected to first attempt to resolve issues directly with the business by submitting a formal written complaint and allowing time for a response.

If unsatisfied with the outcome or if no response is received within a reasonable period, consumers may then escalate the matter to the OFT using the online form.

The launch forms part of the OFT’s efforts to improve efficiency and transparency in its consumer protection functions.

The streamlined system is expected to help the OFT identify patterns of consumer harm, allocate resources more effectively, respond more promptly, and gather necessary consents and evidence at the outset.

“The online form should make it easier for consumers to lodge complaints and for our Consumer Protection team to process them,” said John Paul Fa, chief executive officer to Business and the OFT.

“Our team are dealing with complaints of increased complexity which require more in-depth investigation.”

“Moving to a digital form will provide for a more efficient use of resources and allow us to delve further into the detail of these complaints.”

“The digital form also continues to promote the direct resolution of complaints between parties.”

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, added: “Consumer protection is an important function of the OFT and I am therefore pleased to see the OFT making improvements in this area which aligns with our strategic goal on improving communication.”

The form includes information on the OFT’s remit and the requirement for consent to handle personal and complaint-related data.

It is available on the Office of Fair Trading’s website at https://oft.gov.gi/complaints.

For consumers who wish to report a concern or seek advice without submitting a formal complaint, the OFT remains contactable by email at consumer.protection@gibraltar.gov.gi, by telephone on (+350) 20071700 or via WhatsApp on (+350) 56002998.
Guidance on consumer topics is also available on the OFT’s website.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Gibraltar and OTs ‘a critical element’ as UK moves to 'war-fighting readiness'

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

easyJet launches Birmingham service

Tue 3rd Jun, 2025

Local News

Astute-class nuclear powered submarine sails back into port

Sun 1st Jun, 2025

Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

Tue 27th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mario Finlayson gallery reopens with room dedicated to Christian Hook

4th June 2025

Local News
Pramila Trust donates £60,000 towards PossAbilities minibus

4th June 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality launches writing initiative for PRIDE Month

4th June 2025

Local News
Minister meets Gibraltar Bankers’ Association to support student placements

4th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025