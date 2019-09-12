Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Sep, 2019

Olympique expelled from league

By Stephen Ignacio
11th September 2019

The Gibraltar FA has confirmed that Olympique Gibraltar 13 have been expelled from the National League. The expulsion means the league has now been reduced to 12 teams from the 16i initially expected.
In a statement tonight the Gibraltar FA said, â€˜The GFA confirms that FC Olympique have this evening been expelled from all GFA competitions following the Clubâ€™s forfeit of a second consecutive National League match.

The Club had already forfeited the league match versus Europa FC on the 21stAugust. This evening, the Club were scheduled to play Manchester 62 FC, but FC Olympique have again failed to fulfill a fixture on time.

The GFAâ€™s regulations on forfeiture are very clear. Rule 136 of the Associationâ€™s Disciplinary Regulations stipulate that if a team abandons and/or forfeits a total of two matches during a season, the team will have its Domestic Licence automatically withdrawn and will consequently be expelled from all GFA competitions. The Association therefore regrettably has no option but to expel FC Olympique from its competitions following successive forfeits on the 21stAugust and the 11th September.â€™

â€˜The National League is therefore reduced to a 12-team competition. The structure of the National League will remain otherwise unchanged and as previously advised.â€™

