Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

On duty with Gibraltar's lifeguards - Part one

By Eyleen Gomez
27th August 2019

With the summer months upon us, Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez visited Gibraltar’s many beaches and pools to speak to the local lifeguards. A team of 140 lifeguards and beach assistants patrol Gibraltar’s beaches and pools to make sure the public remain safe during bathing season. From the Sandy Bay on the east to Little Bay...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

Boy sustains cuts after tree topples in strong winds

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

UK/Spain News

Iran says it has sold oil from tanker released by Gibraltar

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

Sun 25th Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The woman behind the Gibraltar climate change march

27th August 2019

Features
What’s next for Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños

27th August 2019

Local News
New RHIB for GDP to be shipped by sea after border delay

27th August 2019

Features
On duty with Gibraltar's lifeguards - Part two

27th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019