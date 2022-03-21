Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

On school visit to GEMA, pupils find their art on the walls

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
21st March 2022

A group of delighted pupils from Year 6 in St Bernard's School were surprised to find some of their art works hanging in the GEMA Art Gallery when they visited on Friday morning. Their teacher, Stephanie Payas, accompanied the children on their walk down from school to the gallery on Line Wall Road. "The children...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Two stars tie the knot on the Rock

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire arrested in Gibraltar over admiralty claim

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Features

Renewing a lifetime of love

Sun 20th Mar, 2022

Local News

Two years after first lockdown, Gibraltar plans ahead with a careful eye on virus

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Local News

Ministry of Culture ends funding for Miss Gibraltar pageant, invites private bids

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
With London guard duties, Royal Gibraltar Regiment shows UK and Gib ‘joined at hip’

21st March 2022

Local News
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire arrested in Gibraltar over admiralty claim

21st March 2022

Local News
Two years after first lockdown, Gibraltar plans ahead with a careful eye on virus

21st March 2022

Sports
A festival of youth rugby at Europa Point

21st March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022