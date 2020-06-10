On your marks, get set …
Optimism still endures among local athletes that the Lathbury Sports Complex will be ready for use by the end of July. These looked as optimistic hopes as the site continues to face further obstacles in its completion. The latest, the unprecedented lockdown due to a global pandemic that have derailed plans to have the sports...
