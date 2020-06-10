Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

On your marks, get set …

By Stephen Ignacio
10th June 2020

Optimism still endures among local athletes that the Lathbury Sports Complex will be ready for use by the end of July. These looked as optimistic hopes as the site continues to face further obstacles in its completion. The latest, the unprecedented lockdown due to a global pandemic that have derailed plans to have the sports...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Local News

Police Commissioner Ian McGrail retires two years into post, raising unanswered questions

Tue 9th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

First round of talks on Rock’s post-Brexit future ends on ‘positive, constructive’ note

Tue 9th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Uefa congested calendar or postponed events

10th June 2020

Sports
JDC optimistic it will be able host event

10th June 2020

Sports
Smiles as basketball challenges add to competitive feel

10th June 2020

Sports
Departures in football

10th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020