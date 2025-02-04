Gibraltar has experienced a growing interest in equestrian sports, particularly among small groups of young people, with some notable successes in recent years. This rising enthusiasm is remarkable given that Gibraltar’s recent history saw little to no equestrian activity, with no official governing body, clubs, or facilities in place.

Since the early 1980s, there has been no known presence of horses in Gibraltar, with the last horses being those that operated near Casemates, offering tours to tourists. Those days are long gone. However, with Spain just a short distance away, and more families engaging with Spanish culture, Gibraltarians—especially the younger generation—are now exploring opportunities in equestrian sports that were previously unavailable within Gibraltar.

Given this, it is no surprise that there has been a small but significant resurgence of interest in equestrian disciplines, with some promising outcomes.

Historically, Gibraltar has a rich equestrian heritage, especially in horse riding and racing, dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

Horse Racing:

The origins of horse racing in Gibraltar trace back to 1765, primarily involving military personnel. The first civilian race meeting occurred in 1869, organized by the Civilian Racing Club. Races were held at the Gibraltar Racecourse, situated near the present-day North Front Airport. Notable events included the Gibraltar Cup, North Front Handicap, and Calpe Hunt Cup. However, the racecourse was closed in the early 1900s as the land was repurposed for the construction of the airport.

Horse Riding and the Royal Calpe Hunt:

In 1812, Reverend Mackareth, the garrison chaplain, introduced a pair of English foxhounds to Gibraltar, starting organized fox hunting in the region. Initially a civilian activity known as the Civil Hunt, it evolved into a primarily military pursuit by 1814. The hunt became the Calpe Hunt and, in 1906, was granted royal status, becoming the Royal Calpe Hunt under the patronage of King Edward VII of the United Kingdom and King Alfonso XIII of Spain. The Royal Calpe Hunt continued until 1939 when it ceased operations due to World War II.

These equestrian traditions highlight Gibraltar’s historical connection to horse-related sports, blending civilian passion with military involvement.

Dressage and Show Jumping:

While Gibraltar doesn’t have a widespread history of dressage, the discipline remains active in the region. Notably, young rider Stella McComb has made a name for herself in dressage, securing the title of league winner in Málaga in November 2024, and also leading the Andalucía League championship. She aims to defend her Copa de Andalucía title, which she won in 2023.

Dressage and show jumping are two distinct equestrian disciplines, both requiring skill and precision from both horse and rider. In dressage, the focus is on harmony and fluidity, with horses performing set movements in an arena. In contrast, show jumping involves navigating obstacles within a timed course, with riders aiming to clear jumps without faults.

Winning Categories in Show Jumping:

In show jumping, competition categories such as 1.10m, 1.20m, and 1.30m refer to the height of the jumps. Riders are tasked with completing a course with no faults (such as knocking down poles or refusals) and the fastest time. The higher the category, the more challenging the course becomes.

Dressage Categories and Levels:

Dressage categories are based on the difficulty of movements rather than jump height. The levels range from introductory to advanced, progressing in complexity. Movements such as piaffe, passage, pirouettes, and flying changes become increasingly difficult as riders advance.

Decline of Horse-Related Activities in Gibraltar:

The decline of equestrian activities in Gibraltar, including horse racing, riding, and the Royal Calpe Hunt, can be attributed to several factors:

Loss of the Gibraltar Racecourse:

The racecourse, active from the 18th century until the early 1900s, was closed to make way for the expansion of Gibraltar Airport.

End of the Royal Calpe Hunt: The hunt ceased in 1939 due to the outbreak of World War II and was never revived afterward.

Urbanization and Space Constraints: With Gibraltar being a small territory with high population density, the available land for equestrian activities diminished as space was prioritized for housing and infrastructure.

Shifting Lifestyle and Sports Culture: Modern vehicles replaced horses for transportation, and team sports like football and cricket became more popular, leaving equestrian pursuits less central to daily life.

Strict Border Controls: Tensions between Spain and the UK led to stricter border controls, making it more difficult to import horses into Gibraltar.

Military Influence and Land Use Changes: As military technology advanced, the need for horses in Gibraltar’s military diminished, and many areas previously used for equestrian activities were repurposed for military and civilian infrastructure.

Gibraltar’s equestrian decline was driven by urbanization, land repurposing, war, and shifting cultural values, rather than a major disease outbreak. While diseases such as African Horse Sickness (AHS) and Glanders affected nearby regions, no direct evidence links them to the loss of horses in Gibraltar. The main factors behind the decline remain infrastructural changes, cultural shifts, and logistical challenges rather than disease.

However, with a renewed interest in equestrian sports among Gibraltar’s youth and the proximity to Spain, there has been a small resurgence in participation, particularly in disciplines like show jumping and dressage.

The question, however, no emerges, should Gibraltar start to consider officially recognising the sport and looking to how to bring about the creation of its own association. Moreso, how to find ways of developing and supporting those involved in the sport considering the young age of some of these participants and the successes they are gaining? It’s a question that although none of those involved have themselves raised, those watching closely continue to ask themselves. With sports such as golf, which itself has no facilities in Gibraltar and being played mainly in Spain, having its own association, the precedence does exist for a Gibraltar association for a sport practiced outside of Gibraltar with the view that one day Gibraltar can be represented internationally by those participating in the sport.

Ironically, when you ask those around the participants in the sport, such as parents and coaches, they are the first to not wish to answer such questions highlighting that they are happy for their child enjoying the sport and not entering the politics such questions would raise.

