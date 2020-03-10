Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Mar, 2020

Local News

‘One door closes, others open’ says Garcia on Commonwealth Day

By Chronicle Staff
10th March 2020

Gibraltar intends to take “full advantage” of opportunities in the Commonwealth, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, adding that as Gibraltar leaves the European Union, “one door closes but others open.”
Dr Garcia, who is the minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, was speaking on Commonwealth Day.
“This is the first Commonwealth Day with Gibraltar outside the European Union,” Dr Garcia said.
“In that context, it is perfectly logical that we should look to increase our level of engagement with the Commonwealth and its institutions going forward.”
“Gibraltar has long been a proud member of the wider Commonwealth family.”
“Our politicians participate in meetings of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, our sportsmen and women fly our flag in the Commonwealth Games and our young people represent us in the Youth Parliament and Youth Forum.”
“Gibraltar cooperates with other parts of the Commonwealth too.”
“We have recently joined and fully support the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in order to target opportunities for the business community.”
“They will shortly open their doors in Gibraltar.”
“The Government is now engaged in a detailed exercise to determine which other Commonwealth organisations would be useful for Gibraltar.”
“The message this Commonwealth Day has to be that as one door has closed, other doors have opened for Gibraltar.”
“We intend to take full advantage of the opportunities that this will offer.”

