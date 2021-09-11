Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Sep, 2021

One leg away from making history for Gibraltarian darts

By Stephen Ignacio
11th September 2021

Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette bid farewell to the 2021 Cazoo World Cup of Darts in the first round but not without leaving their mark behind. The Gibraltar pair on Thursday were knocked out by Singapore’s Park Lim and Harith Lim after a dramatic comeback from the latter to take the match 5-4. The Gibraltar...

