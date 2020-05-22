One more case detected overnight

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar stood at five yesterday, one more than on Wednesday.

In total to date, there have been 151 cases detected on the Rock, of which 146 have recovered.

A further 42 people are in self-isolation over concerns they may be infected with the virus.

The Gibraltar Government has eased lockdown restrictions but insists the virus is still present in the community and that the best protection remains to stay at home and ensure strict hygiene and social distancing.