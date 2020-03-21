One of Gib’s ‘trickiest and finest’ football legends turns 100
The 1950s have always been referred to as the golden age of football on the Rock – Gibraltar United, St Joseph FC, Britannia, Prince of Wales and Europa were the leading teams. Playing for Europa then was a young man who started his football career during the 1938-39 season with the Kangaroos, a junior GFA...
