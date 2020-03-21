Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 21st Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

One of Gib’s ‘trickiest and finest’ football legends turns 100

By Alice Mascarenhas
21st March 2020

The 1950s have always been referred to as the golden age of football on the Rock – Gibraltar United, St Joseph FC, Britannia, Prince of Wales and Europa were the leading teams. Playing for Europa then was a young man who started his football career during the 1938-39 season with the Kangaroos, a junior GFA...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

Parliament approves Covid-19 budget as Picardo warns Gibraltar could face ‘total lockdown in days’

Fri 20th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet and Royal Air Maroc cancel flights to the Rock amid Covid19 pandemic

Thu 19th Mar, 2020

Local News

Students living in Spain will be restricted from entering Gibraltar

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Let’s get through Covid-19 together

19th March 2020

Features
The Utopia tragedy

18th March 2020

Sports
UEFA postpones Euro 2020

17th March 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Bazza and Dazza

17th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020