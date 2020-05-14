Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th May, 2020

One of London’s most prestigious roads gets cycle lane due to pandemic

Stefan Rousseau

By Press Association
14th May 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

A cycle lane has been installed on one of London’s most prestigious roads.

Bollards have been added to Park Lane to create segregation between cyclists and other road users.

It is part of mayor Sadiq Khan’s London Streetspace programme, which includes the rapid construction of a strategic cycling network using temporary infrastructure to reduce crowding on Tube, train and routes.

Londoners are being urged to avoid public transport as part of the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Mr Khan said: “I’m determined to give Londoners more safe and sustainable alternatives to travelling by car, especially when our public transport system is under strain due to Covid-19.

“We’re creating essential new cycleways across our city.”

A cycle lane was already in place in Hyde Park – which is adjacent to Park Lane – but there have been safety concerns about cyclists and walkers being too close to each other.

The mayor’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman said the new cycle lane is “fantastic” and will make it “safer for more people to cycle and socially distance in London”.

