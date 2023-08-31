Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Aug, 2023

One of Rock’s tallest trees cut down over safety fears

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
31st August 2023

A palm tree that was deemed “unsafe” was removed from within the grounds of the Line Wall Road Synagogue on Wednesday evening.

A detailed tree inspection was carried out by the Department of the Environment as well as a horticultural contractor.

“The findings have regretfully shown that the tree, a Phoenix dactylifera, one of the tallest trees in Gibraltar is at risk of collapsing,” the Department of the Environment said.

Urgent removal works were held as from 8pm last night to remove the tree in order to safeguard public safety.

“The Department would like to reassure the public that there is a requirement for the tree to be replaced with a mature specimen of the same species as soon as possible,” a spokesman for the Department of the Environment added.

