Fri 6th Feb, 2026

Ongoing adverse weather impacting mental well-being

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2026

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, has warned that the recent storms and strong winds are affecting the mental well-being of some people in Gibraltar, particularly the elderly and those with disabilities who may be unable to leave their homes.

Dr Carter has been in contact with the CEO of the Care Agency and met earlier with GibSams, Childline and Clubhouse Gibraltar to discuss the calls they have been receiving.

According to the Director, the current weather conditions are contributing to social isolation, loneliness and anxiety for some members of the community, with the unusual duration and number of storms affecting many people’s overall mental well-being.

Members of the public who are feeling low, anxious or socially isolated are being reminded that support is available from a range of services, including GibSams on 116123 or WhatsApp 56003612, GibSilver on 8000, Childline on 8008, Teenline on 8009, Clubhouse Gibraltar on 200 68423, and the GHA on 111.

Dr Carter said: “We recognise that the continuing poor weather is affecting many of us. If you are struggling and need help we would like to remind you that support is there for you.”

