Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Only one place for futsal play-offs left to decide

By Stephen Ignacio
15th February 2022

With just one matchday left in the Futsal first division three teams have secured their place into the play-off semi-finals leaving fourth place open for a final battle this weekend. Europa secured their place as leaders, with a 5-0 victory against Zoca Bastion, effectively dented the latter’s chances of being in the play-offs as they...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Local News

TNG files plans for major Eastside development

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiators are ‘rowing in the same direction’, Albares says

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Govt warns preparing for no deal outcome is ‘of fundamental importance’

Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar to host UEFA Women's Futsal Preliminary Round

15th February 2022

Sports
Netball - Bavaria bite at heels of top guns for netball’s first division title

14th February 2022

Sports
Hockey - Bavaria, Grammarians and Europa with wins

14th February 2022

Sports
Rugby - Not quite the final expected

14th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022