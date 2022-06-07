Opera night with Costea and Ferrer
CLASSICAL REVIEW with C. Wall Soprano Cellia Costea and tenor Enrique Ferrer, accompanied by Ugo D’Orazio on piano, provided the artistry for the Philharmonic Society’s annual Celebration of Opera, which couldn’t quite ascend the heights of some previous editions. Costea’s opening “Ritorno Vincitor”, Aida’s conflicted aria about an upcoming battle, showed a strong, expressive voice...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here