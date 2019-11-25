Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Opera star Andrea Bocelli’s foundation donates to Royal College of Music

Johnny Bugeja

By Press Association
25th November 2019

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Opera star Andrea Bocelli's foundation has made a large donation to the Royal College Of Music.

Around £750,000 will help up-and-coming singers overcome financial barriers to training at the famous music conservatoire, whose alumni includes Andrew Lloyd Webber, Vaughan Williams and Ray Davies.

The money has been donated from the Italian tenor's foundation, together with the organisation Community Jameel.

The classical singer, 61, said: "The Andrea Bocelli Foundation believes that music education can become an integral part of the lives of children and youth."

Music is "a powerful tool to promote the discovery and full expression of the self," he said.

The London college, established by royal charter in 1882, wants to "widen access to excellent music education".

It aims to offer financial support to 75% of students by 2020.

After Bocelli visited the college, its director Professor Colin Lawson said: "This new scholarship will give young singers each year the remarkable opportunity to study at the RCM without financial burden."

Philanthropic partnerships are "vital" in helping "to make musical education available to all", he said.

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel Scholarship will support students every year from 2020/21.

