Sat 6th Mar, 2021

Local News

Operator of AM Ghent fronts £1.5m for oil spill clean-up, court told as Captain fined £20,000

Photo courtesy of a Chronicle reader.

By Matthew Ramirez
5th March 2021

The operator of the AM Ghent, the ship that caused an oil spill in the Bay of Gibraltar last month, has fronted £1.5m to cover the cost of the clean-up operation, it was revealed in the Magistrates Court on Friday as the vessel’s captain was fined £20,000. The payment on account by ship management company...

