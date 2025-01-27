Opposition puts spotlight on need for ‘proper planning’
Gibraltar needs better long-term planning in key areas such as development and healthcare to ensure the community’s future needs are properly met, GSD MP Damon Bossino has said. In an interview with the Chronicle, Mr Bossino reflected on issues ranging from housing to the treaty negotiations, highlighting throughout what he sees as a need for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here