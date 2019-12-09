Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

Opposition raises questions over delay with penalty points system

By Cristina Cavilla
9th December 2019

The Opposition has questioned why the Gibraltar Government has yet to implement a penalty points system for driver, despite the Gibraltar Parliament having unanimously approved the legislative framework three years ago. The GSD called on the Government to explain the delay in bringing about the “important change” which, it said, enjoys the support of the...

