Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Local News

Opposition says Rock’s approach to tourism needs rebooting

By Priya Gulraj
23rd December 2021

Gibraltar’s opposition parties said more needs to be done to bolster Gibraltar’s tourism sector, which was dealt a crippling blow during the Covid-19 pandemic and, despite improved trade in 2021, faces an uncertain year ahead. Earlier this week the Chronicle reported that tourism expenditure fell by nearly 70% in 2020, with the number of visitors...

