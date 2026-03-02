Optimism at the border, treaty hailed as ‘historic change’ 

by Maria Jesus Corrales

On the Friday morning after the treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU was published, the Chronicle was there to talk to the tourists, journalists, cross-border workers of many nationalities and the ever-present taxi drivers that were now inhabiting a world that may soon disappear.

Indeed, many were looking forward to the day when their commute would no longer be delayed by border queues and passport checks, and others were hopeful that the agreement, once ratified, would offer a meaningful benefit.

And, for at least one, a promise to remove the evidence of a traumatic experience.

Alfonso, a La Línea resident leaving the Rock after a night shift as he has for four years now, was enthusiastic to see the treaty signed and physical change come to the border.

“In terms of mobility, I hope that, on both sides, we will have to wait in fewer queues when there are any, although I do not usually suffer much from that because of my schedule. But I have come across them on occasion,” he said.

“I hope there will be more mobility, more movement, more business for everyone,” he added, having said he believed it would “be better for both communities.”

With regard to cross-border labour rights and social security contributions, Alfonso was also optimistic.

“The truth is that we hope that all the work we are doing will be taken into account,” he said.

Salvador was about to cross into Gibraltar when he stopped to talk.

He was more sceptical: “I do not see it as a bad thing, but we will have to see how things develop,” he said.

He felt that politicians had “painted a pretty picture” of the treaty but that, once in force, the experience on the ground could be very different to what is being promised.

Still, he also believed that the expected changes in the areas of social security payments and pensions would be of great benefit, but reserved judgment until the document was finally signed.

An elderly Gibraltarian man, just alighting from a taxi, explained that he was not very knowledgeable on the detail of the treaty, but was certain that “it will be positive for both communities and, if that is the case, I see it as good for everyone.”

Amy, a young English woman who works in Gibraltar and has lived in Spain for 11 years, was running because she was late for work but paused just long enough to say that, in her view, the agreement “is going to be good, because it will surely make it easier to cross the border every day”, and she also hoped it will benefit her in terms of her rights as a cross-border worker.

Antonio has been doing his commute from Algeciras to Gibraltar for just a month and a half and believes that the treaty will be beneficial to him, but has some concerns, such as prices for goods and housing in the Campo de Gibraltar going up, and also about how his social security contributions will be calculated.

“We have very low contributions [in Gibraltar], but I don’t know, I have little interest in politics”.

Samir, a Moroccan resident in La Línea and employed for many years on the Rock, had reservations.

“I am not very clear how this agreement is going to benefit us because, with an open border, there will be many more people coming and going and I think there are many people who will not like that, for reasons of security.”

A Spanish national employed in Gibraltar’s gaming industry, Luis believes the agreement “will be a good opportunity for Spanish workers in Gibraltar.”

“First, because of the ease of movement that the removal of the border will mean,” he explained.

“And… because of the guarantees it gives [cross-border workers] through the exchange of information and the addition of our years of [social security] contributions in Gibraltar so that they count towards Spanish pensions.”

Lorry driver Miguel is not employed in Gibraltar, but regularly travels there on deliveries, and said he was waiting to see how this agreement is structured in order to understand how exactly it will change the current state of affairs.

But, like the cross-border workers, he hoped “that this will be resolved, that it will be sorted out.”

“I think that things cannot continue like this for much longer, it has been too long. Let’s see if this is finally resolved, so that we are all better off and there is more contact between our two communities.”

Lorenzo Pérez-Periáñez, spokesperson for the Cross Frontier Group, offered his verdict, saying he was “very pleased that this treaty offers us mechanisms to be able to apply for European funding, unblocks the possibility of creating a European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation and grants equal rights to cross-border workers and residents”.

He explained that he was still studying the published text in regards to taxation and the movement of goods but, overall, he was optimistic that he was seeing “a historic change, a turning point for La Línea, because we will be able to have a framework with legal guarantees, which are what create confidence to generate investment”.

In that sense, he said that businesspeople from both sides of the border were already holding meetings and called on cross-border workers and residents to keep an open mind when analysing the text of the treaty, because it was vital to be able to grasp “the opportunities being offered to us on both sides [of the fence]” while also being able to ensure strict observance of the agreement’s stipulations.

The treaty’s publication also had personal importance to Mr Pérez-Periáñez, as it will result in the removal of the border fence.

“My mother married a man from Cádiz and my aunt married a Gibraltarian,” he explained.

“My aunt had to remain in Gibraltar when the border was closed.”

“For this reason, this news fills me with happiness because, for me, it heals a wound.”

And the border fence was a topic on other people’s lips that morning too.

Salvador, who was reserving judgement until the treaty was in force, said that he fully expected the fence to come down “after so many years.”

But Alfonso was adamant. “That will come down,” he said, pointing to the fence.

“Of course it will fall, just as the Berlin Wall fell.”