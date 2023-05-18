Orca-sighting app scoops top prize at GFSB’s Business Innovation Awards
Orcinus, a marine science orca-sighting app that was developed by The Nautilus Project, scooped the top prize at the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses’ Business Innovation Awards on Tuesday. Meanwhile Legal Balance, a coaching service aimed at helping “lawyers turn into rainmakers”, came in as runner-up. The Business Innovation Awards were held at the Sapphire...
