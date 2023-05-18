Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th May, 2023

Local News

Orca-sighting app scoops top prize at GFSB’s Business Innovation Awards

GFSB's Business Innovation Award winner, Lewis Stagnetto, with judges Eran Shay and Gibtelecom's Danny Hook

By Priya Gulraj
18th May 2023

Orcinus, a marine science orca-sighting app that was developed by The Nautilus Project, scooped the top prize at the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses’ Business Innovation Awards on Tuesday. Meanwhile Legal Balance, a coaching service aimed at helping “lawyers turn into rainmakers”, came in as runner-up. The Business Innovation Awards were held at the Sapphire...

