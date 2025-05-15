Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Orfila continues meetings with Tenants’ Associations

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2025

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, has continued a series of meetings with Tenants’ Association Committees across Gibraltar, highlighting the role of these groups in maintaining and improving housing estates.

The meetings, aimed at addressing issues raised by government tenants, were attended by representatives from a number of departments and agencies, including the Department of the Environment and Environmental Agency, Gibraltar Car Parks, GSLA, Britannia, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, JBS, Technical Services and OSG.

“It is the excellent job that Tenants’ Associations do that allows for our estates to flourish and progress in the right direction. We have taken on board their concerns and are already working to solve some of the issues mentioned,” said Ms Orfila.

“I would also like to thank everyone else who attended our meetings and contributed in such a positive and constructive manner. Your input is invaluable towards achieving good standards within our estates.”

“The predominant message is that civic pride plays a major role in our community as this impacts greatly on where we live.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Cruise couple seek women they credit for inspiring proposal

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Plans filed for Gibraltar sign in Campion Park

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Government announces new digital clearing and settlement framework

Tue 13th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
The Governor visits RSM Gibraltar

15th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar National Archives receives new photo stand through donation

15th May 2025

Local News
Late Medieval Round Tower listed as protected heritage asset

15th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Heritage Trust calls for long-term vision to safeguard Old Town

15th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025