Orfila continues meetings with Tenants’ Associations

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, has continued a series of meetings with Tenants’ Association Committees across Gibraltar, highlighting the role of these groups in maintaining and improving housing estates.

The meetings, aimed at addressing issues raised by government tenants, were attended by representatives from a number of departments and agencies, including the Department of the Environment and Environmental Agency, Gibraltar Car Parks, GSLA, Britannia, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, JBS, Technical Services and OSG.

“It is the excellent job that Tenants’ Associations do that allows for our estates to flourish and progress in the right direction. We have taken on board their concerns and are already working to solve some of the issues mentioned,” said Ms Orfila.

“I would also like to thank everyone else who attended our meetings and contributed in such a positive and constructive manner. Your input is invaluable towards achieving good standards within our estates.”

“The predominant message is that civic pride plays a major role in our community as this impacts greatly on where we live.”