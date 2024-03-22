Orfila engages with Alameda Tenants’ Association

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, convened with the Alameda Tenants’ Association earlier this week to address pertinent matters concerning the estate.

Led by Henry Pinna, Chairperson of the Alameda Tenants’ Association, alongside other committee members, discussions ensued regarding ongoing challenges with the community.

“The Minister demonstrated a keen interest in our concerns, and the meeting was productive,” Mr Pinna said.

Among the issues brought to light were concerns regarding the cleaning contract, the original plumbing infrastructure of the estate, beautification efforts, accessibility enhancements, and fire safety measures.

Further, the association proposed the provision of additional motorcycle parking facilities in the vicinity.

“It is always a pleasure to meet with the Tenants’ Associations and to try and solve any problems they may have. It is our aim to ensure the well being and safety of all our people in all estates,” Ms Orfila said.