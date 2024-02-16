Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Orfila engages with Mid Harbour Tenants Association representatives

By Chronicle Staff
16th February 2024

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, recently convened a meeting with the representatives of the Tenants Association for Mid Harbour Estate.

In attendance were key stakeholders from the Housing Ministry, including Senior Housing Department officials and management officials from the Housing Works Agency.

Committee representatives Dylan Bocarisa and Chris Romero highlighted several pressing issues, including concerns regarding CCTV, malfunctioning lifts, the necessity for neighbourhood policing, and instances of anti-social behaviour.

“It was a highly constructive meeting, and I anticipate fostering a continued positive relationship with our valued tenants,” said Ms Orfila.

She extended her appreciation for the meticulous efforts undertaken by the Tenants Association.

