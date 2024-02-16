Orfila engages with Mid Harbour Tenants Association representatives

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, recently convened a meeting with the representatives of the Tenants Association for Mid Harbour Estate.

In attendance were key stakeholders from the Housing Ministry, including Senior Housing Department officials and management officials from the Housing Works Agency.

Committee representatives Dylan Bocarisa and Chris Romero highlighted several pressing issues, including concerns regarding CCTV, malfunctioning lifts, the necessity for neighbourhood policing, and instances of anti-social behaviour.

“It was a highly constructive meeting, and I anticipate fostering a continued positive relationship with our valued tenants,” said Ms Orfila.

She extended her appreciation for the meticulous efforts undertaken by the Tenants Association.