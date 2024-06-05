Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Orfila holds constituency meeting to address South District concerns

By Chronicle Staff
5th June 2024

The Minister for Housing and the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, recently hosted a constituency meeting at the Dolphins Youth Club for residents of the South District, including Harrington Building, Cumberland, Bayview and the Europa Point area.

The meeting provided an open forum for members of the public to voice their concerns and suggestions directly to Ms Orfila.

Constituents raised a variety of issues, highlighting community needs and potential improvements, including enhanced litter control measures, increased frequency of bus services from Rosia to Europa Point pool, potential implementation of a zebra crossing near Cumberland and improvement of the road surface by Rosia Dale.

Ms Orfila, alongside her team, listened to all concerns and told constituents that their feedback would be meticulously collated and forwarded to the relevant Ministers for action.

“This meeting underscores the Government’s commitment to addressing community issues and enhancing the quality of life for residents,” said a statement from the Government.

“This meeting is part of an ongoing series of constituency engagements aimed at fostering open communication between the Government and the public, ensuring that the voices of Gibraltar’s residents are heard and acted upon.”

Ms Orfila added that constituency meetings bring Ministers closer to their areas and the people they represent.

“I was delighted to meet residents of the area and listen to their concerns. A number of important action points have been raised, and these will be taken up by the relevant Ministries and departments,” she said.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Time to refocus on Heritage

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Brexit

Albares looks beyond July 4 for ‘final push’ on treaty

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar Development Plan tender awarded to UK company for £634K

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Heritage Trust welcomes the announcement of tender for Development Plan

5th June 2024

Local News
UK will stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Gib whatever treaty outcome, Governor Lt Gen Sir Ben Bathurst says as he is sworn in

4th June 2024

Local News
ESG welcomes Development Plan progress

4th June 2024

Local News
Ministry of Equality announces panel event to mark Pride Month

4th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024