Orfila opens University of Gibraltar nursing conference

The Minister with responsibility for the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, opened the University of Gibraltar’s Nursing Students Conference on Friday June 12, highlighting the role nurses play in society and the impact they have on patients and families.

The conference brought together nursing students from Gibraltar and partner institutions in Jersey, the Isle of Man and the University of West Scotland. It provided an opportunity to share ideas, present projects and explore approaches to improving patient care.

Presentations during the day focused on public health, long-term conditions and service improvement initiatives developed by students across the nursing programme.

“Nursing is one of the most valued professions in our community. It requires knowledge, skill and compassion in equal measure," Ms Orfila said.

“Today’s conference demonstrates the talent and dedication of the next generation of nurses and their determination to make a positive difference to the lives of others.”

“I am also pleased to welcome visiting students taking part in this event, as opportunities to collaborate and share experiences help strengthen the future of nursing both in Gibraltar and beyond.”