Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Origami peacock made from 1,500 Gib lottery tickets to be auctioned

By Chronicle Staff
20th July 2021

Ming Ming Peters has created an origami peacock from 1,500 expired Gibraltar lottery tickets which will be auctioned to raise money for a charity ‘Clean up the ocean’.

Over 19 hours Ms Peters carefully welded her craft with origami and created a peacock that stands on a base also made from local lottery tickets.

Called ‘The Winning Ticket’ it could rival the ladies of ascot if wore on someone’s head.

“This beautiful work of art is on show at the Arts and Crafts shop in Casemates, and it’s being auctioned to raise money for the association. You can message your bid to our Facebook page, or call in at the shop and register your bid there,” said a spokesperson from the association.

The auction ends on September 14, 2021 and bids start from £888.

