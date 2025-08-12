Orthodox Christian liturgy to be held at St Bernard’s

The Orthodox Christian Divine Liturgy has been offered monthly in Gibraltar for the past two and a half years, taking place at either Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral or St Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church on Europa Road. The Orthodox community has expressed gratitude to both churches for their hospitality.

The priest serving the community, Fr Alexei Chesnokov, first moved to Andalucía 25 years ago. After becoming a priest in 2022, he was tasked by his bishop in Madrid with gathering Orthodox Christian believers in Gibraltar and the Campo. Services are now also held regularly in Guadacorte.

On Saturday, August 16, Fr Alexei will be joined at St Bernard’s by Fr Dusan of the Serbian Orthodox Church, who has established a community in Fuengirola in recent years. The service will begin at 10am, preceded by the sacrament of confession. Light refreshments will be served afterwards in the parish hall.