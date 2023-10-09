OTWO scoop TNP sustainable award 2023
OTWO took the first prize at the Nautilus Project 5th consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards in collaboration with the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses.
The event was hosted last Wednesday at the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority Conference Room and awarded second prize to ISOLAS and third prize to MH Bland.
Themed 'One Planet, One Ocean, One Climate, One Future Together' those present celebrated Energy Efficiency Day.
“This year’s 17 finalists are a true testament to the diverse representation of how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment,” said a statement from TNP.
Caretaker Minister Dr John Cortes joined Lewis Stagnetto from THP, Michaela Rees from GFSB, Nick Pyle its Patron and Miss Gibraltar, in presenting the awards.
“Our thanks to all the participants, finalists, Nautilus Gold/Silver DofE volunteers and Nautilus MedOceanHeroes,” said the Nautilus Project statement.
“Our congratulations to all the winners”
“Here's to a greener, safer, united, healthier Gibraltar - together we can.”
The list of winners are:
EY Careers
The Green Beacon Award
Clubhouse Gibraltar
The Circular Economy Award
Gibraltar Pass
Award for Innovation
Metalrok LTD
The Resource Efficiency Award
Wastage Products Limited
Sustainability Vision Award
Backing The Planet
Green Business Leaders Award
The Energy Vision Group
The Energy Efficiency Award
The Gibraltar Horticultural Society
The Nature Conservation Award
Entain Careers
Sustainability Team Of The Year Award
Finsbury Trust
Daring To Be Greener Award
Price Waterhouse Coopers
Sustainability Influencers Award
Playtech
Environmental Stewardship Award
Merrick Kent
Sustainable Creations Award
Deloitte
Sustainable Rising Star Award