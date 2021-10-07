“Our ultimate goal is to win gold” says young Campion
This Friday morning the fifteen player squad of Gibraltar’s Campions will step out onto the court at the Tercentenary Sports Hall in what will be the first international event hosted by the Gibraltar Netball Association since Covid. Although the players will have already played their first match against Northern Ireland, Friday will be the official...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here