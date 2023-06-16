Over 100 young basketball players represent Gibraltar at Al-Andalus Basketball Cup
The first weekend of June saw a contingent of just over 100 children travel to Huelva to represent Gibraltar at the Al-Andalus Basket Cup III held in Mazagon, in the Moguer province. With both boys and girls competing at U10, U12, U14 and U16 age categories, they formed part of an overall tournament of over...
