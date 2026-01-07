Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Jan, 2026

Over 1,000 participate in this year’s Three King’s Cavalcade

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Ramagge
7th January 2026

Over 1,000 people participated in the Three King’s Cavalcade, Committee President Eric Abudarham said, highlighting the success of this year’s event.

Mr Abudarham said a “huge thank you to Gibraltar”, which turned out en masse to support the annual event and make it a success both in quality of the floats and in turnout.

He thanked all those who built floats, as well as the committee, GBC for their Open Day donation, the Government and Gibraltar Cultural Services for their support.

Over the years the Cavalcade Committee have worked to ensure the events success and have invested in six trailers through private sponsorship and Open Day donations.

This has meant more groups are able to take part and build floats.

Another change to improve the Cavalcade in recent years has been to provide shelter from the elements while building the floats. Volunteers were protected from recent downpour of rain which happened the days before this year’s Cavalcade as the floats are built in Midtown coach park.

Mr Abudarham said this was one of the Cavalcade’s where he has seen most people on Main Street and he was grateful to the community for their support.

